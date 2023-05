Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had launched a counteroffensive. It has been going on for several days along the entire 1,500-kilometer front.

Podoliak made a corresponding statement on the air of the Italian TV channel Rai.

"The counteroffensive has been going on for several days, it's an intense war on 1,500 kilometers of the border, but the actions have already begun," he said.

Podoliak did not specify what precisely the actions were. He also did not name the areas of the front where the AFU are conducting relevant actions.

He added that Ukraine does not intend to use the weapons received from the allies for strikes on the territory of the aggressor country Russia. It will be used exclusively to destroy invaders in the temporarily occupied territory of the country.

Podoliak also emphasized that the war could have ended last year if Ukraine had its current weapons.

It will be recalled that at the beginning of May, Mykhailo Podoliak urged not to perceive the counteroffensive of the AFU as one large-scale operation that would lead to victory.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 12, the American CNN channel reported with reference to its own sources that the AFU of Ukraine began "forming the groundwork" for a counteroffensive.

The mass media published satellite images of the fortifications the occupiers created in the south and east of Ukraine in anticipation of a counteroffensive by the AFU.