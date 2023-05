Zelenskyy Considers It Task Of Future Counteroffensive Not To Allow Conflict To Be Frozen

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers it the task of the future counteroffensive not to allow the conflict to be frozen. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with public broadcasters who are members of Eurovision News, including the BBC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I think that we will achieve the appropriate result, but to say that Ukraine's sovereignty will be completely restored immediately after this counteroffensive - I cannot say that yet, because this is a war," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine will do everything to make the enemy run, and where it will run depends on how powerful Ukraine will be in the counteroffensive.

He believes that for Ukraine, the success of the counteroffensive is not to allow the conflict to be frozen and to move forward by de-occupying its territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine needs more time to launch a counteroffensive against Russian troops, as the Ukrainian military is waiting for the delivery of promised Western aid.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that he believed in the success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.