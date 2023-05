The Time Has Come To Return What Is Ours - Zaluzhnyi

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, released a video with Ukrainian military personnel asking to "bless the decisive offensive" and declared that the time had come for Ukraine to return its own.

This is stated in the official Telegram channel of the Commander-in-Chief, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The time has come to return what is ours," Zaluzhnyi wrote under a video with a prayer for the liberation of Ukraine "Bless our decisive offensive!".

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in turn, reported that a spectacular video dedicated to the liberation of Ukraine from the Russian invaders was released as part of the informational support campaign of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The authors were inspired to create the video by the Prayer of a Ukrainian Nationalist, written by Osyp Mashchak in the 1920s.

"But the text here is completely different. It is a Prayer for the liberation of Ukraine. With such words and thoughts, our heroic soldiers go on the offensive to liberate Ukraine from the Russian invaders and raise the Victory Flag," the General Staff said in a message on the Facebook social network.

