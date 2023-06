There Will Be Round-The-Clock Access To Civil Defense Shelters In Kyiv - Klitschko

There will be round-the-clock access to civil defense shelters in Kyiv. Residents will be able to get to them not only during an air alert, but at any time of the day. This was announced by the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko on Friday, June 2.

Today a meeting of the capital's permanent commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations was held. It discussed the issue of coordinating the actions of all services to ensure work and access to shelters.

"The adopted decision on round-the-clock access to shelters is mandatory for all institutions. Mandatory for control by all responsible services," Klitschko wrote.

He noted that the public will be involved in access control. Anyone interested can join and become public control inspectors. For this, you need to contact the Department of Municipal Security.

In addition, the patrol police will help check the availability of shelters during the curfew air alert.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday night, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Kyiv, firing 10 Iskander ballistic and cruise missiles. Air defense forces shot down all the missiles, but two women and a child were killed as a result of falling debris.

Previously, it is known that they were killed because they could not get to the bomb shelter in the polyclinic during the declared air alert. Law enforcement agencies initiated a criminal case based on this fact.

After that, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that now in Kyiv patrol police will go around the city during the air raid to check whether the shelters are open.