Work Of Bomb Shelters In Kyiv Will Be Monitored By Patrol Police - Klitschko

In Kyiv, the patrol police will go around the city during the air alert to check whether the shelters are open.

This was announced by the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko.

"We have agreed with the patrol police of Kyiv that they will help monitor the operation of the shelters at night. They will go around the shelters on the map of the city during the curfew during the air raid alert and check whether they are open. And they will promptly pass on the information to the city services," the mayor stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, tonight the Russian occupation army launched a missile attack on Kyiv. The occupiers fired 10 ballistic missiles on the capital.

Air defenses were able to shoot down all the missiles, but their debris fell on the territory of the Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts of Kyiv.

Two adults and one child were killed as a result of falling rocket debris. Another ten people were injured.

In addition, two women and a child were killed today in Kyiv due to the fact that they could not enter the bomb shelter, the doors of which were closed during the announced air raid alert. Law enforcement agencies launched a criminal case based on this fact.