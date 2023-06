The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko instructed the heads of district state administrations to ensure the work of civil protection shelters of all types in Kyiv in a round-the-clock open mode. This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City Military Administration on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On my assignment, the heads of district state administrations will be instructed: to ensure the operation of civil protection shelters of all types in a round-the-clock open mode; to warn balance holders about personal responsibility for preventing the population from shelters of civil protection; to check the work of these facilities with the involvement of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv and the Municipal Guard," Popko said.

He stressed that the tragedy with those who were killed during the rocket attack is the responsibility of the authorities at all levels - from the head of the city to the heads of the district.

"The tragedy with the victims of rocket fire is the responsibility of the authorities at all levels - from the head of the city to the heads of the district. Therefore, no one - neither I nor any other leader of the highest or lowest level in this city have the right to remove responsibility until the completion of investigative actions. The task of preparing, arranging and checking the work of shelters was repeatedly set. Why it was not carried out in this case is being investigated by the SSU, the prosecutor's office and the national police," he said.

Popko noted that the death of a child and two women occurred as a result of the fall of the debris of a Russian rocket at about 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv.

"They were all in front of a shelter. What caused the tragedy was the closed door of the entrance to the polyclinic, where there is a shelter or fatal coincidence of circumstances and people simply did not have time to reach the shelter - the answer to this question will be given by the investigation, as a result of which the perpetrators should be punished," said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday night, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Kyiv, firing 10 Iskander ballistic and cruise missiles. The air defense forces shot down all the missiles, but two women and one child were killed as a result of the falling debris.

It is previously known that they were killed due to the fact that they could not get to the air raid shelter in the polyclinic during the declared air raid. Law enforcement agencies opened a criminal case on this fact.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko then said that now in Kyiv, patrol police will go around the city during an air raid to check if shelters are open.