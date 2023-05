Air defense forces of Ukraine shot down all enemy targets that were recorded on Friday night, May 26, in the airspace over Kyiv. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko, on the official Telegram channel of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"Another air attack on Kyiv - the 13th in a row since the beginning of May! And, as usual, at night. This time the attack was carried out by Tu-95MS strategic bombers, from the Caspian region, probably by Kh-101/555 cruise missiles," the message said.

All enemy targets, according to preliminary information, were detected and destroyed in the airspace of Kyiv.

According to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, no victims and destructions were previously recorded in Kyiv.

We will remind, since the beginning of May, the occupiers attacked Kyiv 10 times.

The United States announced the completion of repairs to the Patriot air defense system damaged in Kyiv during a missile attack.

According to the statement of the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the air defense forces were able to intercept and destroy all missiles and drones fired in the direction of Ukraine.

After that, Russian propaganda began to actively spread information about the alleged destruction of the Patriot air defense system.

Later, the American publication CNN reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official, that Russia was only able to damage, but not destroy, the Patriot complex in Kyiv.