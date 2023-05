United States Announces Completion Of Repairs To Patriot Air Defense System Damaged In Kyiv During Missile Att

The U.S. Department of Defense announced that the components of the MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile complex (SAMS) damaged earlier in Kyiv have been successfully repaired.

The corresponding statement was made by the Deputy Speaker of the Pentagon, Sabrina Singh.

According to her, one Patriot system was damaged as a result of Russia's missile attack on Kyiv.

"But now it is repaired, fully restored and operational," Singh emphasized.

At the same time, Singh did not specify which part of the anti-aircraft missile complex was damaged during the missile attack.

We will remind, on the night of May 16, Kyiv was subjected to a missile attack by the Russian occupation army, including six hypersonic Kinzhal missiles.

According to the statement of the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the air defense forces were able to intercept and destroy all missiles and drones fired in the direction of Ukraine.

After that, Russian propaganda began to actively spread information about the alleged destruction of the Patriot air defense system.

Later, the American publication CNN reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official, that Russia was only able to damage, but not destroy, the Patriot complex in Kyiv.