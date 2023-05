Air Defense Forces Shoot Down All Enemy "Shaheds" Over Kyiv, But Wreckage Damaged 2 Residential Buildings And

The air defense forces destroyed all the enemy Shaheds, which attacked Kyiv on the night of May 20. As a result of the fall of the wreckage of downed drones, 2 residential buildings, a service station premises and cars were damaged, preliminarily, there were no injuries. The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko informed about this on Telegram.

"This night, the aggressor again carried out a massive attack with drones. According to preliminary information, Shahed barraging ammunition was used," General Popko noted.

All detected aerial targets were destroyed by the forces and means of our air defense. Strikes on Kyiv are not allowed.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration also clarified information about the consequences of falling debris on the territory of Kyiv:

- in the Dniprovskyi District there was a fire of a residential building, the fire was eliminated, without casualties;

- in the Darnytskyi District, the buildings of a service station and parked cars were damaged;

- in the Pecherskyi District, the windows of a residential building were damaged;

- in the Solomianskyi District, road surface and motor vehicles were damaged.

According to Popko, information about the victims has not yet been received.

Earlier, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration said that a fire with an area of ​ ​ about 80 sq. m broke out in the Dniprovskyi District of Kyiv as a result of the fall of debris from a downed enemy target. The fall of debris was also recorded in the Darnytskyi and Solomianskyi Districts.