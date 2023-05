Overnight into May 16, the enemy launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed 6 Kinzhal [Dagger], 9 Kalibr [Caliber], and 3 ballistic missiles.

This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Facebook.

"At about 3:30 a.m., May 16, 2023, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the north, south, and east with 18 missiles of various types.”

Six Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles were launched from six MiG-31K aircraft, nine Kalibr cruise missiles were fired from ships in the Black Sea, and three surface-based missiles (S-400, Iskander-M) were fired," it is said. in the message. in the message.

All missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the AFU Air Force.

In addition, overnight into May 16, the enemy attacked with attack drones of the Shahed-136/131 type and also conducted aerial reconnaissance with a trio of operational-tactical drones - Orlan-10, SuperCam. All of them were destroyed.

"Tactical aviation of the Air Force continues to strike the positions of the occupiers now in the morning of May 15, and at the beginning of the morning of May 16, more than twenty group airstrikes were carried out," the team reported.

