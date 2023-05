High Council Of Justice Not Received Petition To Suspend Kniazev From Post Of Judge

The High Council of Justice did not receive a request from law enforcement agencies for permission to suspend the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev, who is suspected of receiving a multimillion bribe, from the post of a judge.

The press service of the High Council of Justice informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"We are currently not aware of this (receipt of such a request)," the High Council of Justice reported.

At the same time, the Council noted that as soon as such a request comes from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO), it will be considered.

It will be recalled that earlier the High Council of Justice granted permission to arrest Kniazev.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kniazev was taken into custody in the courtroom with bail set at UAH 107 million.

The Plenum of the Supreme Court by 140 votes expressed no confidence in the head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev, who was exposed by the NACB for receiving USD 2.7 million in bribes. Such a decision was made by the Plenum at an urgent meeting.

At the same time, Kniazev remained in the post of judge of the Supreme Court.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office informed the ex-Chairman of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev that he was suspected of receiving a multimillion bribe.