On Thursday, May 18, the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev, was taken into custody in the courtroom with bail set at UAH 107 million.

Such a decision was made by the High Anti-Corruption Court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court partially satisfied the request of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office’s (SACPO) prosecutors and National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (NACB) detectives.

Kniazev was taken into custody in the courtroom.

He has the right to post bail and leave the detention center.

If bail is posted, Kniazev will be prohibited from traveling abroad, will not be able to communicate with certain judges of the Supreme Court and will wear an electronic bracelet.

The term of arrest is until July 14.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, May 18, the High Council of Justice at a meeting gave permission to arrest the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev, who was caught accepting a bribe in the amount of USD 2.7 million, if the High Anti-Corruption Court makes a corresponding decision.

According to our sources in the law enforcement agencies, Vsevolod Kniazev is suspected of having received almost USD 3 million in bribes from people close to the businessman and former Member of Parliament Kostiantyn Zhevaho, who is on international wanted list, for a decision in his favor.

Kniazev says that the money that the NACB found in his office was brought to him by judges of the Supreme Court.

The NACB detectives did not find about USD 1 million of bribes, which were handed over to Kniazev.