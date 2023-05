In accordance with the law, the secretary of the First Chamber of the Civil Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court, Dmytro Luspenyk, became the acting head of the Supreme Court.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this in the Supreme Court.

Luspenyk became acting head, as he has the longest work experience among judges.

"According to Part 5 of Article 39 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges", before the election of the new head of the Supreme Court, his administrative powers shall be exercised by a judge who has more experience as a judge of the Supreme Court," the court said.

Such a judge is Dmytro Luspenyk, secretary of the Plenum of the Supreme Court, secretary of the First Chamber of the Civil Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court.

According to the rules of the Plenum of the Supreme Court, the election of a new chairman of the Supreme Court should take place within a month after the termination of the powers of the previous one.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office informed the ex-Chairman of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev of suspicion of receiving a multi-million bribe.

The Plenum of the Supreme Court by 140 votes expressed no confidence in the head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev, who was exposed by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) for receiving USD 2.7 million in bribes. Such a decision was made by the Plenum at an urgent meeting.

At the same time, Kniazev remained in the post of judge of the Supreme Court.

According to our sources in the law enforcement agencies, Kniazev is suspected of having received almost USD 3 million in bribes from people from the entourage of the businessman and former Member of Parliament Kostiantyn Zhevaho, who is wanted internationally, for a decision in his favor.