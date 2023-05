SACPO Will Ask High Council Of Justice For Permission To Arrest Kniazev And Suspend Him From Office

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) will ask the High Council of Justice to authorize the arrest of Supreme Court Chairman Vsevolod Kniazev and his suspension from office.

This was announced at the briefing by the Prosecutor of the SACPO Oleksandr Omelchenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, currently two persons have been detained in the case of corruption in the Supreme Court, including Kniazev.

"Two people have been detained. We will appeal to the High Council of Justice with a request to ensure criminal proceedings against the head of the court," the prosecutor said.

Currently, a notice of suspicion is being prepared for Kniazev.

According to the head of the SACPO Oleksandr Klymenko, the facts of the illegal decisions of the judges of the Supreme Court are being checked.

"There is such information. This is not a classic corruption scheme," he added.

According to prosecutors, a large amount of money was seized, the source of which is being established.

Kniazev faces from 8 to 12 years in prison for bribery.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Chairman of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev is suspected of having received almost USD 3 million in bribes from people close to the businessman and former Member of Parliament Zhevaho, who is on international wanted list, for a decision in his favor.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has exposed the head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev, for receiving a bribe of about USD 3 million (approximately UAH 110 million at the current exchange rate).

By its decision on April 19, the Supreme Court kept the specified shares at Zhevaho, canceling the previous appeal decision.