Large-scale corruption in the Supreme Court was discovered thanks to undercover detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"Undercover detectives were involved in the case," the interlocutor said.

According to him, investigative actions in the Supreme Court are currently ongoing.

All the circumstances of the crime and the circle of persons involved are being investigated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev, was not detained, as this requires the permission of the High Council of Justice.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has exposed the head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev, for receiving a bribe of about USD 3 million (approximately UAH 110 million at the current exchange rate - ed.).

The Supreme Court elected Vsevolod Kniazev as the head of the court in 2021. He was the secretary of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court. Previously, he worked as the head of the Mykolaiv District Administrative Court.

Knyazev said that the words of the deputy head of the President's Office, Andrii Smyrnov, about the list of candidates for the positions of members of the High Council of Justice approved by the Ethics Council could harm the judicial reform in Ukraine. Smyrnov replied that not only he, but also anti-corruption organizations questioned the quality of the candidates.