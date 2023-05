RF Marks May 9 With Attacks Against Peaceful Ukrainians While They Sleep - U.S. Ambassador

The U.S. Ambassador in Kyiv, Bridget Brink, condemned the wave of air attacks by Russia on the night of May 9.

She wrote about it on Twitter.

“Ukraine, Europe, and the United States commemorated victory over tyranny yesterday. Russia marks May 9 with more missiles and drones launched toward Ukrainian cities and sleeping civilians,” she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of May 9, Russian troops fired 25 sea and air-based missiles into the territory of Ukraine. Most of them were aimed at Kyiv.

Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine cancel the celebration of Victory Day on May 9. Instead, the bill introduces the celebration of May 8 as the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War of 1939-1945.

Zelenskyy also established Europe Day in Ukraine on May 9.