President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes the Verkhovna Rada cancel the celebration of Victory Day on May 9.

This is stated in bill 9278 of May 8, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is proposed to remove the celebration of May 9 as Victory Day over Nazism in the Second World War (Victory Day) from Article 73 (Holiday non-working days) from the Labor Code.

Instead, the bill introduces the celebration of May 8 as the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War of 1939-1945.

In his video message, Zelenskyy announced that he had signed a decree on the celebration of Europe Day on May 9.

The explanatory note states that the document was registered with the aim of restoring historical truth and justice. Ukraine, as an integral part of the large European family, should celebrate the Victory Day over Nazism in the Second World War of 1939-1945 together with all of Europe and the entire civilized democratic world on May 8.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, Members of Parliament proposed the parliament cancel the celebration of International Women's Day on March 8, Labor Day on May 1, and Victory Day on May 9 in Ukraine.