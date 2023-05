On the night of Tuesday, May 9, Russian troops fired 25 sea- and air-based missiles on the territory of Ukraine. Most of them were aimed at Kyiv.

This is reported in the Telegram of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"At around 10:00 p.m. on May 8, the enemy launched eight Kalibr cruise missiles from carriers in the Black Sea, which were headed for the eastern regions of the country. All eight targets were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the East Air Command," the message reads.

It is also reported that closer to 04:00 a.m. on May 9, the occupiers launched 17 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles from strategic aircraft - four Tu-95ms (Caspian region).

14 cruise missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Center air command, one more - in the area of responsibility of the South air command. A total of 15 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were destroyed.

In total, during two waves of shelling of Ukraine on the night of May 9, 2023, the Russian occupiers launched 25 Kalibr and Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, 23 of them were destroyed by the air defense of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, according to a report from the Kyiv City Military Administration, about 15 missiles were shot down over Kyiv.

"The night attack was carried out from four Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea area. The day before, the invaders deliberately used a record number of Shahed in order to detect and maximally exhaust Kyiv's air defense," the Kyiv City Military Administration said in a statement.

It is reported that the launched cruise missiles, most likely of the Kh-101 (Kh-555) type, did not reach their targets. According to preliminary information, about one and a half dozen enemy air targets were detected and destroyed in the airspace around Kyiv, there were no hits.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in total, during the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of May 8, the air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 35 Iranian-made Shahed barrage munitions.

On the night of May 8, 30 Shaheds of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation were discovered and destroyed in the airspace of Kyiv. As a result of the enemy attack, 5 people were injured.

In Kyiv, as a result of falling fragments of downed enemy air targets in the Shevchenkivskyi, Pecherskyi and Podilskyi districts, cars parked nearby and the road surface were partially damaged.