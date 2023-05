President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has established the celebration of Europe Day in Ukraine on May 9.

This is stated in his Decree 266 dated May 8, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Being aware of the European identity of the Ukrainian people, strengthening the unity of the peoples of Europe, ensuring peace, security, and stability on the European continent, attesting to the commitment to the ideals and values of democracy, supporting the initiatives of youth and other public associations, I decree: establish Europe Day in Ukraine, which to be celebrated every year on May 9 together with the states of the European Union," it says.

At the same time, Zelenskyy declared Presidential Decree 339, dated April 19, 2003, which provided for the celebration of Europe Day in Ukraine every year on the third Saturday of May, to be invalid.

In his address on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War of 1939-1945, Zelenskyy said that starting tomorrow and every year on May 9, Ukraine will honor the historical unity of all Europeans who destroyed Nazism and defeated ruscism.

Zelenskyy also announced that he submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada proposing to establish May 8 as the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War of 1939-1945, making this day a day off.

At the same time, the President proposes to cancel the celebration of Victory Day on May 9.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Presidential Decree 339 dated 2003, provided for the celebration of Europe Day annually on the third Saturday of May.

The First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Kornienko, allows the adoption of the law to cancel the May 9 Victory Day celebration by the end of this month.