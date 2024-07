Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers has booked from mobilization all employees of 133 public organizations that receive foreign grants as "critically important". At the same time, representatives of critical infrastructure are experiencing difficulties with booking and a lack of workers due to mobilization, Economic Pravda reports.

The booking concerns the representation of Western and Ukrainian organizations, many of which are engaged in election and public opinion research at the expense of the West. Among such organizations is the NGO Eidos Center for Political Studies and Analytics, which organized an event on gastrotourism in April.

At the same time, Ukrzaliznytsia has the right to book 50% of persons liable for military service. According to Serhii Derkach, Deputy Minister of the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, this is not enough for the uninterrupted operation of the railway, especially as regards the acute shortage of positions such as track fitter or station electrical engineer.

Earlier on June 5, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko stated that the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that provides for the booking of employees of the State Emergency Service in volumes of no more than 50%. Already on June 7, Minister of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko announced that a decision was made to book 90% of the personnel of the State Emergency Service and the National Police.

In the defense industry, they also complain that an employee has to go to a territorial recruitment and social support center for booking, and often they are immediately mobilized.

"The problem can be solved by giving workers of defense enterprises the possibility of postponement of mobilization during the renewal of documents. Currently there is no such thing," said the executive director of the Technological Forces of Ukraine association Kateryna Mykhalko.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the booking became possible thanks to government resolution No. 650 of June 5, according to which up to 100% of booking can be obtained by the executors of grant projects, regardless of the direction of their activity.

Train intervals have been increased in the Kyiv subway due to a shortage of workers. The reason for the increase in the number of vacancies is partially forced migration, specific professions and mobilization.

There is a critical shortage of public transport drivers in Lviv due to mobilization.

The Obuhivskyi toilet paper may disappear due to total mobilization of employees.