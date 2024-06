Cabinet adopts resolution that allows only 50% of SESU employees to be booked from mobilization

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution that provides for the booking of employees of the State Emergency Service in the amount of no more than 50 percent.

Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction, Oleksii Honcharenko, has announced this.

On his Telegram channel, Honcharenko published a fragment of the document, which states that employees of state authorities and various public services liable for military service are subject to be booked from mobilization in amounts not exceeding 50 percent.

These are state authorities and other state bodies, as well as:

National Police of Ukraine;

State Emergency Service of Ukraine;

Bureau of Economic Security;

State Criminal Enforcement Service;

Court Security Service.

Later, Honcharenko published screenshots of the entire text of the government resolution.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a petition was registered on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers concerning the booking from mobilization of all personnel of the State Emergency Service.

Last Monday, June 3, this petition gathered the 25,000 signatures necessary for consideration.

We will remind you that earlier today it became known that the Verkhovna Rada summoned the Minister of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko regarding the booking from mobilization of the State Emergency Service staff.