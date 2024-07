Share:













Copied



The Cabinet of Ministers has booked from mobilization all employees of 133 public organizations that receive foreign grants, recognizing them as "critically important".

This is reported by the Sudovo-Yurydychna Hazeta (Judicial and Legal Gazette).

The booking applies to the representation of both Western and Ukrainian organizations. Many of them are engaged in the study of elections and public opinion at the expense of the West.

This became possible thanks to government resolution No. 650 of June 5, according to which up to 100% of booking can be received by the executors of grant projects, regardless of the direction of their activity.

Opora, Eidos Center for Political Studies and Analytics (one of the founders is Viktor Taran), Kyiv School of Economics Institute, Internews-Ukraine (the head of which Kostiantyn Kvurt declared the need to liquidate Telegram in Ukraine and that "freedom of speech is for leftists"), Transparency International Ukraine, Ukrainian Academy of Leadership, Ukrainian Independent Center for Political Studies, Center for Democracy and the Rule of Law, Center for Economic Strategy, Center for Political and Legal Reforms, Foundation for Architecture of Reforms in Ukraine, Eastern Europe Foundation and others.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of companies booking employees on condition of additional payment of military duty.

It was also reported that before the commission makes a decision on granting a deferment, the person liable for military service is not sent for a medical examination to determine fitness for military service and is not subject to conscription.