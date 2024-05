Share:













The Kyivskyi Metropoliten will increase the interval of trains due to an acute shortage of workers.

It was reported by the press service of the enterprise.

"Currently, there is an acute shortage of specialists in labor professions in the Kyivskyi Metropoliten municipal enterprise. In particular, there are 83 vacancies for electric train drivers, 48 ​​for electromechanics, and 161 for turners and locksmiths in the relevant fields," the message says.

The reason for the increase in the number of vacancies is partially forced migration, the specifics of professions and mobilization. In particular, about 7% of employees are currently in the ranks of the Armed Forces, and their number is constantly increasing.

Due to the fact that the metro is a narrow-profile enterprise, the preparation and adaptation of some professions requires long-term special training. Yes, the driver of an electric train, until the moment of his independent work on the line, studies for more than 12 months.

"Taking into account the current staffing situation, train schedules on all subway lines will be changed in the near future. Intervals between trains will be increased by approximately one minute between "peak" hours and by 45 seconds during "peak" hours," the press service added.

Recall that Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko previously stated that the movement of trains at the six closed stations of the "blue" metro line should be resumed in the summer.