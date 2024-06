Share:













Due to mobilization measures, there is a critical shortage of public transport drivers in Lviv. There are currently 50 vacancies for trolleybus drivers and 40 for tram drivers at the Lvivelektrotrans municipal enterprise. Another 100-120 bus drivers are need at the ATP-1.

Oleh Zabarylo, director of the department of urban mobility and street infrastructure of the Lviv City Council, has reported this.

"Lack of public transport drivers is a problem that exists in Ukraine in general, somewhere more, somewhere less, but there are not enough of them. As for our communal ATP-1, the company managed to attract more than 50 drivers. This allowed to increase transport departures by 10%. In order to further strengthen the work of communal routes, it is necessary to employ approximately 100-120 more drivers," said Oleh Zabarylo.

At the same time, he noted that the situation with electric transport is much more complicated.

"As for electric transport, the situation is even worse here. Both drivers and staff of the Lvivelektrotrans are actively receiving summonses, about 25 employees serve in the Armed Forces. Today, the company is short of 90 drivers in total. And this may negatively affect the departures of electric transport on the line," said Oleh Zabarylo.

The official added that the situation is complicated by the fact that in order to master the profession of a tram or trolleybus driver, it is necessary to undergo a three-month training. Study groups are small. And they don't always have time to train the number of drivers who leave the company.

As previously reported, train intervals have been increased in the Kyiv metro due to a shortage of workers. The reason for the increase in the number of vacancies is partially forced migration, specifics of the professions and mobilization. In particular, about 7% of employees are currently in the ranks of the Armed Forces, and their number is constantly increasing.