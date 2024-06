At night, occupiers hit two regions with cruise missiles. Air Defense Forces work results

Overnight into June 21, the aggressor country of russia carried out an attack with guided aerial missiles in the Kirovohrad and Kherson Regions. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 4 targets.

This was reported by Air Force Commander, Mykola Oleshchuk.

The russians launched an attack with Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aerial missiles launched from tactical aircraft.

"All missiles were shot down by air defense forces in the Kirovohrad and Kherson Regions," Oleshchuk stated.

At night, an air alert was announced in the Kirovohrad, Kherson and a number of other regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into June 20, russia launched another combined attack on Ukraine: air defense destroyed 5 enemy missiles out of 9 launched and all kamikaze drones.

Enemy kamikaze drones damaged equipment at facilities in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Kyiv Regions. The consequences are currently being clarified.

Ukraine has lost 9 GW of capacity since the end of March due to russian shelling.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, June 20, the russian occupiers shelled the thermal power plant of the DTEK Energy company, causing serious damage to the plant's equipment.

The serviceman of the Air Force of Ukraine shot down a russian cruise missile that the russian occupiers directed at the Kyiv Region on June 12 with a machine gun.