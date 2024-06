Share:













On June 12, a military of the Air Force of Ukraine with a machine gun shot down a russian cruise missile that the russian occupiers directed at the Kyiv Region.

This is stated in the message of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Thursday, June 20.

The Air Force emphasized that the fighter "did the impossible" by shooting down a russian cruise missile from a machine gun, as such a task is extremely difficult. As Serhii on the pseudonym "Doctor Mom" himself explained, he was helped in this by understanding and responsibility for the lives of many people. The former medic is now on combat duty as part of a mobile fire group.

"After receiving the command "readiness", together with our comrades, we immediately went to the position. We were informed by radio that our target was close. A few seconds later, we saw an enemy rocket flying towards Vasylkiv. Without hesitating, I took my machine gun and opened fire on targets. There was only one thing in my mind - I had to hit! After firing the machine gun, I saw that the missile began to deviate from the course and descend," said the soldier.

According to him, he believed in shooting down an enemy missile from a machine gun only when he saw its fragments with his own eyes.

Debris of a downed russian missile. Photo: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

