RF attacks Ukraine with missiles and Shaheds; Air Defense downs 5 out of 9 enemy missiles and all 27 drones

Share:













Copied



Overnight into Thursday, June 20, russia launched another combined attack on Ukraine: air defense destroyed five enemy missiles out of nine launched and all kamikaze drones.

This follows from a statement by the Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.

Overnight into June 20, 2024, the russian occupiers launched a missile airstrike against Ukraine, using air and ground-based missiles, as well as Shahed-type attack UAVs.

In total, the enemy used 9 missiles of various types and 27 strike UAVs:

4 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missile s from Tu-95 MS strategic aircraft (launch area – airspace over the Caspian Sea);

s from Tu-95 MS strategic aircraft (launch area – airspace over the Caspian Sea); 3 Iskander-M ballistic missile s (from the Voronezh Oblast, RF);

s (from the Voronezh Oblast, RF); 2 Kh-59 guided air missile s (from the airspace over the Sea of ​​Azov);

s (from the airspace over the Sea of ​​Azov); 27 strike UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type (launch area - Primorsko-Akhtarsk, RF).

The enemy attacked critical infrastructure facilities. The main direction of the attack is the east of Ukraine, in particular the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

The enemy's air attack was repulsed by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and EW means of the Air Force, calculations of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 32 air targets were shot down:

4 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missile s;

s; 1 guided air missile Kh-59;

Kh-59; 27 strike UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Mykolayiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, and Vinnytsia Regions, the Commander noted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine has lost 9 GW of capacity since the end of March due to russian shelling.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, June 20, the russian occupiers shelled the thermal power plant of the DTEK Energo company, causing serious damage to the plant's equipment.

Russia also dealt a massive blow to Ukraine's energy sector. Enemy kamikaze drones damaged equipment in four regions.