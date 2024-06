Share:













On Thursday, June 20, the russian occupiers fired at the thermal power plant of the DTEK Energo company, seriously damaging the plant's equipment.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Another difficult night for the Ukrainian energy industry. The russians fired at one of the thermal power plants of DTEK. Three of our colleagues were injured. Medics are providing all possible assistance. The station's equipment was also seriously damaged. Energy workers are currently working on eliminating the consequences of the attack," the message reads.

It is noted that this is already the seventh mass attack on the company's thermal power plant in the last three months.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the DTEK Energo thermal power plant has been fired upon more than 180 times. During this period, 53 workers were injured by shelling at the stations, and three energy workers were killed," the report says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine has lost 9 GW of capacity since the end of March due to russian shelling.