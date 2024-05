Share:













No power supply restrictions are planned for Friday, May 31.

This is reported by the Ukrenergo company.

They added that in the event of a growing deficit, emergency restrictions are still not excluded.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 27, the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company put into operation the second power unit of one of the nuclear power plants in a week after planned repairs. This is related to the cancellation of the blackout schedules that were in effect last week.

On May 28, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Ukraine provided emergency assistance to Poland's power system by accepting excess electricity.

On May 16, the director of the Energy Research Center Oleksandr Kharchenko said that Ukraine will have to live with a shortage of electricity for at least the next two years.

Recall, the Cabinet of Ministers expects to significantly decentralize the energy system during the second half of 2024.