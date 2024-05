Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers expects to significantly decentralize the energy system during the second half of 2024.

This follows from a statement by the government, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"We are making a big bet on the decentralization of the energy system. The Energy Efficiency Fund has launched the GreenDIM program. Condominiums can receive compensation of up to UAH 1 million for the installation of solar power plants and up to UAH 2 million for the installation of heat pumps for heating," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

He added that the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Communal Services made the relevant decision that new generating plants would be connected to electric grids according to a simplified procedure and without payment of the connection rate.

"We expect that within the next six months, we will be able to significantly decentralize our energy system," Shmyhal emphasized.

He noted that the current energy situation is one of the most difficult; network and generation repairs are ongoing 24/7.

As Shmyhal noted, in April, Ukraine was forced to import a third more electricity than in March.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 7.2 billion for the reconstruction of the energy system.