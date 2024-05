Share:













On May 27, the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company put into operation a power unit of one of the nuclear power plants (NPP) after scheduled repairs

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Planned repairs of the unit were completed three days ahead of schedule. Currently, the unit is gaining capacity; it will add 1,000 MW of power to the power system. This is the second unit of the NPP on which nuclear workers have carried out the necessary repair work this year. Currently, several more units are being prepared for planned repairs. This is critically important to ensure the stable and uninterrupted operation of all nine nuclear units during the heating season," the message states.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 26, Energoatom launched the NPP power unit after repairs.

In 2023, nuclear power plants generated 52.409 billion kWh of electricity, which is 101.6% more than the planned task.