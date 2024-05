Share:













On May 28, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Ukraine provided emergency assistance to Poland's power system by accepting excess electricity.

This was announced by the press service of Ukrenergo, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the application of electricity consumption limits for industrial and household consumers in all regions of Ukraine is not predicted. The reason is the active operation of solar power plants and the increase in the production volumes of nuclear plants after launching of two units after the planned repair. But we remind you that the spring-summer repair campaign at the nuclear power plant continues. This can cause a shortage of electricity in the power system from time to time," the message says.

During the day, it is planned to import electricity from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova with a total volume of 18,821 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,700 MW in individual hours.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 27, the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company put into operation the second power unit of one of the nuclear power plants after planned repairs in a week.