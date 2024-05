Share:













Copied



On May 23, the Ukrainian military shot down another russian Su-25 attack aircraft.

It was reported by the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Corporal General Mark Bezruchko.

The day before, servicemen of the 110th brigade had already shot down one enemy Su aircrft, and today they distinguished themselves again by hitting another russian attack aircraft.

"Minus another two planes of the occupiers in our direction. The day before, our guys put an enemy Su-25 on an eternal parking lot in the Donbas steppes. That's one. And already today, the unstoppable anti-aircraft fighters of the 110th separate mechanized brigade sniper-fired one more Su each. That's two," says the message.

This is already the sixth Su-25 attack aircraft that the russians have lost in Ukraine since the beginning of this month.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, on May 4, one of the units of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk Region.

It became known about the destruction of the second plane of the occupiers on May 11. The russians lost the third plane on May 13, and the fourth - last Saturday, May 18.

On May 22, the fifth plane was shot down.