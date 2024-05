Share:













Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down a plane of the aggressor state of russia in the Donetsk Region.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday, May 13.

"In the Donetsk Region, units of the Defense Forces shot down an enemy Su-25... All attempts by the russian occupiers to advance are met with fierce resistance by Ukrainian defenders," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 13, the Ukrainian military destroyed a russian Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance attack helicopter in the Donetsk Region.

On May 11, in the Donetsk Region, the russian occupiers lost a Su-25 attack aircraft, which was shot down by servicemen of the 110th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It will be recalled that on May 13, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine pushed back russian troops in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk in the north of the Kharkiv Region. At the same time, a combat clash between the Ukrainian military and the occupiers began in the neighborhood of Starytsia.