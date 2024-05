Share:













The servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shot down a russian Su-25 attack aircraft on one of the areas of the front in the Donetsk Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU on the evening of Wednesday, May 22.

"According to available information, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a russian Su-25 attack aircraft," the message reads.

It is known that a russian military plane was shot down on the Pokrovsk Axis.

The General Staff did not specify which unit's servicemen credited the occupiers' attack aircraft.

The Su-25 is a subsonic attack aircraft designed for direct support of ground troops in all weather conditions.

The cost of one Su-25 attack aircraft is approximately USD 11 million.

According to information from open sources, as of 2024, about 170 Su-25 aircraft of various modifications were in service with the russian Armed Forces.

This is the fifth Su-25 attack aircraft that the russians have lost in Ukraine since the beginning of this month.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 4, one of the units of the AFU Ground Forces shot down a Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk Region.

It became known about the downing of the second plane of the occupiers on May 11. The russians lost the third plane on May 13 and the fourth - last Saturday, May 18.

On May 13, the Ukrainian military shot down a Ka-52 attack helicopter in the Donetsk Region. The cost of which is estimated at USD 16 million.