Share:













Copied



The Ukrainian military from the 110th separate mechanized brigade shot down a russian Su-25 attack aircraft on the Avdiivka axis in the Donetsk Region.

This is stated on the Facebook page of the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after General - standard-bearer Marko Bezruchko.

"The fall of russian aircraft continues. Again, the work of the anti-aircraft gunners of the 110 brigade is remarkable. Today, another SU-25 was hit. The occupiers still have not realized that nothing with fly in our sky. They will continue to fall," the message of the Ukrainian defenders stated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, exactly a week ago, on May 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the military from the 110th separate mechanized brigade shot down a russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk Region. The fact of defeat of the enemy aircraft was confirmed by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.