Overnight into Friday, April 12, russian troops launched 17 Shahed-131/136 attack drones over the territory of Ukraine, 16 of which destroyed the air defense forces, as well as the Kh-59 guided air missile.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Overnight into April 12, 2024, the enemy attacked with 17 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and a Kh-59 guided air missile from the airspace of occupied Donetsk Region," the message reads.

It is noted that the aviation of the Air Force and the mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 16 Shaheds within Mykolayiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, and Khmelnytskyi Regions.

According to the command of the AFU, the energy infrastructure of various regions of Ukraine was under the enemy's sights.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Thursday, April 11, russian troops launched 42 missiles of various types and 40 Shahed-131/136 attack drones on the territory of Ukraine. The air defense forces managed to destroy 39 drones and 18 missiles.