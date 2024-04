Share:













Copied



The Cabinet of Ministers allocates additionally almost UAH 4 billion for the further construction of defense lines.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The government allocates an additional UAH 3.88 billion for the further construction of defense lines. Of these funds, UAH 1.7 billion will be for the Kharkiv Region, and UAH 1.5 billion for fortifications in the Sumy Region. Donetsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv Regions will also receive additional resources," he informed.

Shmyhal noted that since the beginning of the year, the government has already allocated almost UAH 30 billion for the construction and arrangement of fortifications and is already seeing results.

"Work is going on 24/7. We are strengthening our defense capability in all directions," he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 2, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 5.6 billion for the construction of fortifications.

On April 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy familiarized himself with the course of construction of fortifications in the Kharkiv Region.

On March 11, Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, at which, in particular, they heard a report on the pace of construction of new defense lines. Zelenskyy noted that the protection in three lanes 2,000 km long is a large-scale task, but now the pace is good and he expects it to be completed on time.