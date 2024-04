Centrenergo claims they know how to restore TPPs from scratch and, voices approximate deadlines

Share:













Copied



Now the dismantling of debris after a russian strike at the Trypilska TPP continues. Before proceeding to the assessment of damage, it is necessary to dismantle heavy concrete structures.

Andrii Hota, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PJSC Centrenergo, announced this on the air of the telethon.

Hota said that the timing of the restoration of the station exists. He noted that in August 2023 the team had a similar "picture." At the same time, the blocks were not destroyed, but were stopped and not capable of work.

"And in a few months we have already entered the winter with almost maximum capacity. Therefore, we know how to restore from scratch and approximate terms. But I cannot name these terms for objective reasons," he explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 11, the russian occupiers attacked critical energy infrastructure facilities in four regions.

As a result of a massive missile attack on the night of Thursday, April 11, russian troops completely destroyed the Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv Region.

At the same time, the destruction of the Trypilska TPP due to a massive missile attack led to the destruction of the entire generation of Centrenergo.