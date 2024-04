Lithuania will send Ukraine equipment from its non-operating TPPs and NPPs to repair damage to power system

Lithuania will provide Ukraine with equipment to restore energy infrastructure facilities damaged by russian missile attacks. It will be removed from Lithuanian power plants, which are currently inactive.

The Minister of Energy of Lithuania Dainius Kreivys made the corresponding statement, his words are quoted by LRT Televizija.

According to him, the Vilnius Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHPP), which was decommissioned in 2016, will become the "donor" of components and spare parts.

Ukraine will also receive some equipment from the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant, which ceased operation in 2009.

In addition, Vilnius will provide Kyiv with equipment from warehouses of Lithuanian energy companies and a generator with a capacity of 30 kW.

"We will give them everything they need <... > If we do not help, Ukrainians will not be able to restore the network and heating sector by winter, which will be very, very bad," the Lithuanian Minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, this morning, as a result of another missile attack by russia in the Kyiv Region, the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant was completely destroyed.

In addition, two thermal power plants of DTEK were shelled by the occupiers. They suffered serious damage.

Recall, on April 1, it became known that russian troops destroyed the Zmiivska Thermal Power Plant located in the Kharkiv Region.

And as a result of a large-scale missile strike on Kharkiv, on March 22, the Kharkiv Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHPP-5) was destroyed.