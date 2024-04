Share:













The aggressor state, russia, attacked two thermal power plants of DTEK at once overnight.

This follows from a statement by DTEK.

"The equipment of the enterprises was seriously damaged," DTEK said in a statement.

After the end of the attack, the power industry quickly began to eliminate the consequences and restore the operation of the equipment.

"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the company added.

As noted in the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, the enemy attacked energy facilities in the Odesa and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

In particular, in the Odesa Region, debris from downed drones caused a fire on the territory of an energy facility.

"The fire was promptly extinguished," the military stated.

In addition, at dawn, the enemy massively attacked Ukraine with various types of missiles. In particular, he directed guided air missiles from tactical aircraft over the Zaporizhzhia Region.

"Two missiles were destroyed by air defense forces, but, unfortunately, there were also hits. An energy infrastructure facility was damaged in the Zaporizhzhia District. The extent of the damage is being specified," the Defense Forces added.

According to DTEK, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK thermal power plants have been fired at almost 170 times.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine at night. In particular, the launch of Kinzhal missiles was recorded.

Meanwhile, in the Kyiv region, a Shahed UAV struck an infrastructure object.