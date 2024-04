Share:













Copied



As a result of shelling by russian occupiers on March 22, all power units of one of the largest thermal power plants of the Zmiyivska thermal power plant (Kharkiv Region) were destroyed.

This follows from a statement by Centrenergo, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On March 22, russian troops destroyed one of the largest TPPs in the Kharkiv Region. All units were destroyed, and auxiliary equipment was damaged. The degree of destruction varies from complete to significant. Currently, the company is undergoing demolition, and there is no access to most of the equipment. Therefore, it is necessary to more accurately assess the scope of the opportunities damage, exact figures regarding the amount needed for restoration, as well as any forecasts regarding the time of repairs - there are no," the message says.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko noted that funds for the restoration of the Zmiyivska TPP will be allocated from the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Centerenergo includes three TPPs: Vuhlehirska (Donetsk Region), which has been occupied by the russian federation since July 2022, Zmiyivska (Kharkiv Region), and Trypilska (Kyiv Region), the total project capacity of which is 7,660 MW.

78.289% of the company's shares belong to the state in the form of the State Property Fund.