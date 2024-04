Share:













In the coming years, Ukraine will most likely have to mobilize women following the example of the Israeli army.

This is how Oksana Hryhoryeva, gender adviser to the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commented to The Times on Wednesday, April 10.

Hryhoryeva noted that Ukraine should put an end to its "old-fashioned mentality" towards women. According to her, the state should adopt a policy of conscription of women for military service based on the Israeli model.

"According to the government, there are now 65,000 women in the Ukrainian armed forces - about 40% more than in 2021, the year before a full-scale russian invasion. Almost all of them are volunteers, as there is no conscription for women. although women with a medical education are now required to register at their local military commissariat," the article says.

Currently, the country is trying to solve the task of recruiting hundreds of thousands of men this year. The Constitution states that the protection of the Motherland is the duty of every Ukrainian, therefore women's service in the army is right, it is necessary to train girls from an early age, Hryhoryeva stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence recommends that the parliament adopt the bill on mobilization in the second reading.

We will remind you that in December 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that he was against the mobilization of women.

On December 18, the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council stated that the message about the introduction of forced mobilization of women in Ukraine in the near future is being spread by russian propaganda.