Zelenskyy against mobilizing women, but ready to reduce draft age from 27 to 25 years

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is against the mobilization of women, but is ready to reduce the draft age from 27 to 25 years.

He stated this during the final press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I will not sign the law on the mobilization of women," he said.

At the same time, he added, regarding the mobilization age of 25 years, if all the arguments regarding the need for this are laid out, he will agree with this.

"If there are adequate arguments, we will reduce the mobilization age to 25 years," he said.

The President did not specify other details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, deputy chairperson of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Mariana Bezuhla announced that legislative changes were being prepared to mobilize women for rear posts in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as lower the mobilization age to 25 years.