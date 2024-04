Share:













The Verkhovna Rada's Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence recommends that the Parliament adopt the second reading of the bill on mobilization.

A member of the committee and a member of the European Solidarity faction, Iryna Friz, announced this on her page on the social network Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Just now (April 9), the National Security, Defense, and Intelligence Committee completed consideration of the bill on mobilization and made a decision to recommend its adoption as a whole. 13 voted in favor, five abstained," she wrote.

The committee, by a majority of votes, removed from consideration the norm on dismissal from military service after 36 months, according to the appeal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the Minister of Defense.

An order of the Cabinet of Ministers to develop and submit to the Council a bill on improving the mechanisms of rotation of military personnel under martial law, their release and medical and social rehabilitation was added to the final provisions of the bill.

MP Friz noted that the bill on mobilization, recommended by the parliamentary committee on national security for the second reading, provides for the provision of consular services abroad to conscripts in case of updating personal data.

The previously approved motivation norms were also canceled: a one-time supplement in the amount of UAH 70,000 for servicemen who are at "zero line" and a monthly reward for special features of the service in the amount of UAH 10,000.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Committee on National Security of the Council has returned to the bill on mobilization the provision on denial in consular services to "evaders."