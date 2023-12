The Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) assures that the message about the introduction of forced mobilization of women in Ukraine in the near future is being spread by russian propaganda.

This is stated in the message of the Center for Countering Disinformation on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russian propaganda spreads narratives that in the near future women will begin to be mobilized in Ukraine. What is really happening? Currently, only women with medical and pharmaceutical education are subject to mandatory military registration. But registration is not a conscription. Service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for women is only voluntary," the message says.

It is noted that currently discussions are ongoing in the Verkhovna Rada regarding amendments to legislation on mobilization, demobilization, and conscription. Such discussions, in the framework of which individual MPs can express their own vision and proposals, are quite normal for a democratic country.

"The result of these discussions should be a bill that will take into account the interests of both the state and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as citizens. Currently, there is no question of the forced mobilization of women. This is a voluntary process," the Center for Countering Disinformation reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Maryana Bezuhla, reported that the Verkhovna Rada is preparing amendments to the bill on recruitment and mobilization, which equalizes the rights of women and men regarding military registration and service.

According to her, women will be able to join the military profession voluntarily, and they will have the right to deferment and dismissal in case of pregnancy.