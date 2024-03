Department of State reacts to Macron's idea to send troops to Ukraine

Share:













Copied



Despite the fact that France is a long-standing ally of the United States, President Emmanuel Macron's statement about the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine does not change Washington's position.

This was stated by US Department of State’s spokesman Matthew Miller at a briefing.

In particular, when asked by journalists about the Bloomberg publication, according to which Macron's statement angered officials in Washington, Miller replied:

"I have no reaction to this message. But, of course, we have made it clear that the United States is not going to send any troops to Ukraine," he said.

At the same time, Miller emphasized that he does not know who the anonymous official quoted by Bloomberg is.

At the same time, he added that "President Macron is the longtime head of a longtime ally of the United States, and we work productively with him on a number of issues, including support for Ukraine."

Miller also declined to say whether the topic would be discussed during U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Paris in early April and meeting with Macron.

It will be recalled that at the end of February, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested the deployment of the troops of Western countries on the territory of Ukraine.

Then he stated that a similar issue is indeed being discussed among NATO countries, but there is no consensus.

Later, Macron called his words about the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine "considered" and "thought out".

Later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France named situations in which the troops of Western countries could be sent to Ukraine.