Share:













Copied



Unknown drones attacked the airfield in the city of Morozovsk, Rostov Oblast. Air defense was working there.

This was reported by the russian Telegram channel Shot.

According to local residents, they heard a sound similar to the flight of a drone, followed by explosions. People saw several bright flashes in the sky. After the attack, there were power outages in Morozovsk. It is claimed that the power plant was damaged.

It is reported that approximately 15 aerial targets were seen over the city and at least 60 loud explosions were heard.

There was no information about the victims at this time.

The Ministry of Defense of the russian federation claims that air defense forces shot down 44 UAVs over the Rostov Oblast.

It is known about the airfield near the city of Morozovsk that the 559th Guards Bomber Aviation Regiment is based there. Su-24, Su-24M, and Su-34 front-line bombers are stationed at the airfield.

The drone attack was reported from the Krasnodar Krai. There were explosions near the military airfield in Yeysk.

Drones were also heard near the airport in Engels, Saratov Oblast. Bombers take off from that airfield and launch missiles over Ukraine.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation, one more drone was shot down over the Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts each.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of April 4, explosions rang out in the russian city of Kursk, after which a fire started. The city authorities announced the alleged drone attack.