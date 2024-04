Share:













The Astrakhan gas processing plant has accidentally alted production of petroleum products after a repair-related stoppage, Reuters reports.

The plant's press service said that the technical work was completed on April 1, and the production of light petroleum products will be launched again.

The russian Astrakhan refinery also stopped processing raw materials, the production of commercial gasoline and diesel fuel on March 31 due to technical restrictions.

“Though the capacity of the plant is not hugely significant for Russia, its stoppage will likely add to Moscow's worries around wide-scale outages of refinery capacity due to Ukrainian drone attacks,” the report said.

In addition, two traders confirmed that they received information from the St Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange that the sale of diesel fuel and gasoline from the plant was suspended due to an unplanned stoppage of oil product output.

In 2023, the plant produced 703,000 tons of gasoline, which is 1.6% of the all-russian volume, as well as 492,000 tons of diesel fuel (0.6%) and 299,000 tons of fuel oil (0.7%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 2, a Ukrainian drone attacked some of the largest russian refineries located on the territory of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Earlier, Ukraine struck two refineries in the Samara Region of the russian federation.

According to Western media, U.S. authorities asked Ukraine to stop attacks on oil refineries in russia.