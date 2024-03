US urges Ukraine to stop strikes on russian refineries - Financial Times

According to Financial Times journalists, the United States called on Ukraine to stop strikes on russian refineries and oil depots, warning that such attacks could lead to an increase in global oil prices and provoke retaliatory actions.

It was reported by the Financial Times, citing three unnamed sources.

The publication writes that warnings from Washington were sent to high-ranking officials of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is noted that American officials expressed concern over Ukraine's attacks on russian energy facilities.

These attacks, in particular, on oil refineries and terminals, have already affected production in this area in russia.

The United States is concerned that any decline in russian exports could lead to higher energy prices worldwide.

That, in turn, could affect the outcome of upcoming elections in the United States.

There is also concern in Washington that russia could respond to Ukrainian attacks by damaging energy infrastructure, including pipelines that are important to Western countries.

The United States has said it does not encourage Ukrainian attacks on facilities in russia, but has not received comment from the Kyiv government on the matter.

Officially, the U.S. authorities did not declare such warnings, and before that they repeatedly emphasized that Ukraine itself chooses targets for strikes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Bloomberg, attacks by Ukrainian drones on russian refineries have damaged more than 10% of production capacity.

On March 12, a number of russian regions were attacked by drones, fires arose at oil depots in Orel and near Nizhny Novgorod as a result of drone strikes.

In February, the russians reported a drone attack on the Ilsky and Afipsky refineries in the Krasnodar Krai and an oil refinery in Volgograd.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg claims that Ukrainian drone strikes on russian refineries began a new stage of the war.